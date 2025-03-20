wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Says Whoever Trained Billie Starkz ‘Sucks’, Athena Responds
As previously reported, Mercedes Mone retained her TBS title on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, defeating Billie Starkz. In a post on Twitter, Mone took a shot at Starkz and whoever trained her.
She wrote: “I hope you learned a thing or two tonight @BillieStarkz because whoever trained yoU! Clearly doesn’t know what she’s doing. #aewdynamite”
Athena, who has worked with Starkz in ROH, responded: “That’s cute, considering it took you over a year to get 16 wins…So let’s just agree minion 400237 3/4 still sucks and you’re gonna have to try harder than that if you want me…With love and anger, Athena #ForeverROHChamp #FallenGoddess #AmericanJoshi #TheInspiration”
I hope you learned a thing or two tonight @BillieStarkz because whoever trained yoU! Clearly doesn’t know what she’s doing. 😂🫢🤣 #aewdynamite https://t.co/pNqPsPhvrc
That's cute, considering it took you over a year to get 16 wins…
So let's just agree minion 400237 3/4 still sucks and you're gonna have to try harder than that if you want me…
With love and anger
Athena#ForeverROHChamp #FallenGoddess #AmericanJoshi #TheInspiration https://t.co/3Nrr4WTMAY
