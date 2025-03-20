Mercedes Mone Says Whoever Trained Billie Starkz ‘Sucks’, Athena Responds

As previously reported, Mercedes Mone retained her TBS title on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, defeating Billie Starkz. In a post on Twitter, Mone took a shot at Starkz and whoever trained her.

She wrote: “I hope you learned a thing or two tonight @BillieStarkz because whoever trained yoU! Clearly doesn’t know what she’s doing. #aewdynamite”

Athena, who has worked with Starkz in ROH, responded: “That’s cute, considering it took you over a year to get 16 wins…So let’s just agree minion 400237 3/4 still sucks and you’re gonna have to try harder than that if you want me…With love and anger, Athena #ForeverROHChamp #FallenGoddess #AmericanJoshi #TheInspiration”

I hope you learned a thing or two tonight @BillieStarkz because whoever trained yoU! Clearly doesn’t know what she’s doing. 😂🫢🤣 #aewdynamite https://t.co/pNqPsPhvrc — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) March 20, 2025