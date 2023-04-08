Mercedes Mone Will Bring Snoop Dogg To The Tokyo Dome If She Main Events

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Mercedes Mone spoke about possibly main eventing a show at the Tokyo Dome and said she’d bring Snoop Dogg to Japan if that happened. Here are highlights:

On her love of Japanese wrestling: “I have always loved Japanese professional wrestling, and I grew up watching Aja Kong and Manami Toyoda, so it was a dream to fight in Japan. I think it’s the only organization, and I’m excited about the fact that I’m wearing the IWGP women’s belt.”

On possibly having a main event in the Tokyo Dome: “If the day comes when I stand in the main event of Tokyo Dome, I promise that he will come to the venue. I will definitely call him. He will sing at the entrance. If so, I can fulfill my dream and it’s great.”