Mercedes Mone Says She Will Wrestle At Arena Mexico

After her appearance at NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania Mexico yesterday, Mercedes Mone said that she plans on wrestling in Arena Mexico at some point. She appeared on the show and got into a brawl with Stephanie Vaquer, her opponent at AEW Forbidden Door. On Twitter, a fan said they wanted to see her wrestle there and she said that she would.

