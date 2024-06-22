wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone Says She Will Wrestle At Arena Mexico

June 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Mercedes Mone 6-12-24 Image Credit: AEW

After her appearance at NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania Mexico yesterday, Mercedes Mone said that she plans on wrestling in Arena Mexico at some point. She appeared on the show and got into a brawl with Stephanie Vaquer, her opponent at AEW Forbidden Door. On Twitter, a fan said they wanted to see her wrestle there and she said that she would.

