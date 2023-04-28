Mercedes Mone, Willow Nightingale Set For NJPW STRONG Women’s Title Tournament At Resurgence

Mercedes Mone and Willow Nightingale are among those competing for a new NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship at NJPW Resurgence. NJPW announced on Thursday that Mone, Nightingale, Stephanie Vaquer, and Momo Kohgo will be part of a one-night tournament at the May 21st PPV to crown the inaugural champion.

You can see the announcement below. Mone will face Vaquer in the first round while Nightingale takes on Kohgo.