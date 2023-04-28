wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone, Willow Nightingale Set For NJPW STRONG Women’s Title Tournament At Resurgence
April 27, 2023 | Posted by
Mercedes Mone and Willow Nightingale are among those competing for a new NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship at NJPW Resurgence. NJPW announced on Thursday that Mone, Nightingale, Stephanie Vaquer, and Momo Kohgo will be part of a one-night tournament at the May 21st PPV to crown the inaugural champion.
You can see the announcement below. Mone will face Vaquer in the first round while Nightingale takes on Kohgo.
Just Announced!
Resurgence in Long Beach will see the first NJPW STRONG Women's Championship 1 night tournament!
Don't miss this event!
⚡️RESURGENCE⚡️
⚡️Sunday, May 21st
⚡️Walter Pyramid- Long Beach, CA
🎟️Tickets: https://t.co/OjBBmrfWP0#njpw #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/bDwGxXHz6S
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) April 28, 2023
