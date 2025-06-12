Mercedes Mone Won Another Championship Last Weekend

Mercedes Mone is now 5 belts Mone after winning another championship last weekend in Vienna. Mone picked up the EWA Women’s title in a match on June 6. She is also currently the AEW TBS champion and the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s champion. One of the other belts she has is the Southside Women’s Championship, which is now defunct and was unified into the RevPro title. The last one is the championship belt she received for winning the Owen Hart Cup tournament at Double or Nothing.

She wrote: “While Toni was busy picking at the scraps off my plate, I was out here making history! After #AEWDynamite last week, I flew straight to Vienna, Austria, and snatched the EWA Women’s Title like it was a piece of candy. I’m not just the CEO I’m 5 Belts Moné, baby! And the AEW women’s worlds title is next on my list.”