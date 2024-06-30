– During a recent interview with Superstar Crossover’s Josh Martinez for Z100, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone was asked who was her favorite tag team partners between her longtime friends Bayley and Naomi. She held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with both wrestlers while in WWE.

Mone said on her former tag team partners (via Fightful), “Oh, you’re trying to get me slapped? Trying to get me hurt. I’ve won tag team titles with both of them, damn! Would I walk with Bayley? Hell yeah, I would! I’m down for both. Both of them are my girls. I can’t choose. I can’t choose!”

Mercedes Mone defends her title later tonight against NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 in a Title vs. Title match. Both the TBS Title and the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship will be on the line in a Winner Takes All match. Forbidden Door is scheduled for Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

Bayley and Naomi are both currently still signed with WWE. Bayley currently holds the WWE Women’s Championship. Naomi recently secured a spot in the women’s Money in the Bank match at next weekend’s event.