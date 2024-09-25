Mercedes Mone On Why She Left WWE, Says AEW Is Her Home Now

In an interview with The Breakfast Club (via Fightful), Mercedes Mone said that she left WWE in 2022 because she didn’t like how then-Chairman Vince McMahon talked down to her. She said that she went to “everybody” but nothing was done about it. She also noted that she wasn’t sure if she’d go back because AEW is her home now. Here are highlights:

On leaving WWE: “I left for many different reasons. A lot of personal stuff happened with myself and the Chairman at the time. I didn’t like how he talked to me and how I was talked down to. I was like, ‘It’s time to listen to your soul and your heart.’ There was a light that came to me and I left WWE. A guide told me.”

On how Vince talked to her: “Yeah, a little crazy. That day he talked to me a little crazy. It was enough for my source of light to come into my body and go, ‘If you stay, that’s not okay. This is for the rest of your life. What are you going to teach your kids? What are you going to teach people?’ If you’re feeling like this from words, after being here for ten years, you have to stand up for yourself.’ That’s what I did. A light came to me and said, ‘You have to walk away and do something better for yourself.'”

On the allegations against McMahon: “I’m not the lawyer. I don’t know.”

On if she’d go back to WWE: “After the way that AEW has been treating me, I don’t know. I don’t think so. I feel like I have the best relationship with AEW right now, and it’s legit, I’m living my dreams and it’s the best place I’ve ever been mentally and physically. To be able to have new dreams after being in the industry for 14 years, it’s the best feeling in the world, so AEW is my home right now.”