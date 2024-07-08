Mercedes Mone’s Advocate Discusses His Worries With Her In AEW

Keven Undergaro, an advocate and producer for Mercedes Mone, discussed her experience in AEW on Heal Squad (per Fightful).

The TBS Champion officially started with the promotion in March on the Dynamite: Big Business episode, where she has wrestled a handful of matches.

He said, “Bless this little company that could, which they are a big company. They are the number two company. They are so pure and good. It’s a lot of time that they don’t have time to develop stories and characters. We just keep depending on her to go in the ring and do crazier and crazier moves. God bless X-Pac [Sean Waltman], who is my lifelong. When he came to us, he was not in a good way. Now he’s a two-time Hall of Famer. He’s such a wonderful resource because she’s the GOAT. She’s Mercedes Mone. She doesn’t need to be doing all this dangerous and crazy stuff in the ring. It doesn’t really pay off with the fans like you think it does. Other people, outside of the ring, if you tell a really good story, if you have a good character developed, you don’t even care. That’s the dessert, when they go in the ring. I’m just scared because there is a talent there right now who has the same amount of followers as Mercedes, had a big wide release feature film made about her, and is kind of not doing that much there now, years later. I can’t help what I see could happen.”