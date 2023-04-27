Mercedes Mone’s Company Files To Trademark ‘First Class’

Fightful reports that on April 23, Soulnado, the company created by Mercedes Mone, filed to trademark the term ‘First Class’.

The trademark is for:

IC 014. US 002 027 028 050. G & S: Jewelry; Jewelry and imitation jewelry; Pins being jewelry

IC 016. US 002 005 022 023 029 037 038 050. G & S: Decals; Stickers; Collectable printed trading cards; Collectible printed trading cards; Pictures in the nature of printed photographs; Posters made of paper; Printed post cards; Printed postcards; Printed posters; Stickers

IC 021. US 002 013 023 029 030 033 040 050. G & S: Coffee mugs; Drinking glasses; Water bottles sold empty

IC 028. US 022 023 038 050. G & S: Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor; Toy action figures; Toy action figures and accessories therefor

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler, actor, and musician in the field of professional wrestling, acting, and music for entertainment purposes