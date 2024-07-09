Mercedes Mone’s Double Championship Victory Toast Set For AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone will have a double championship victory toast on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced the segment on Tuesday for the episode, as you can see below.

The updated card for Dynamite, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Adam Page

Special Guest Enforcer: Jeff Jarrett

* Global Glory 4-Way Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Stampede Street Fight: Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho

* Mercedes Mone’s Double Championship Victory Toast

* Swerve Strickland returns

* We’ll hear from Will Ospreay