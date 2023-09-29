Merriam-Webster Adds Kayfabe To The Dictionary

Kayfabe is officially a word, according to Merriam-Webster. The dictionary announced a list of 690 words that they’ve recently added to the dictionary, and the wrestling term is among them. Among those words also added were “cromulent,” “padawan,” “GOATED,” “zhuzh,” “cutscene,” “non-player character,” “speedrun,” “nerf” (in the gaming context), “doomscroll ,” “edgelord,” and “microtransaction.”

The kayfabe definition is listed as: