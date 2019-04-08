wrestling / News

MetLife Stadium Cleared Out Quickly After The Longest WrestleMania In History

April 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 35 Becky Lynch

– If you need any additional hint that WWE booked too long of a WrestleMania this year, just take a look at MetLife Stadium after the show was over. Wrestling reporter John Pollock was in attendance at the PPV and, as you can see below, shared a pic revealing a nearly-empty arena just minutes after the PPV ended.

All in all, WrestleMania 35 ran seven hours and twenty minutes when you include the two-hour pre-show. That makes it easily the longest PPV in WWE history, eclipsing WrestleMania 32’s six hours and thirty-eight minutes with ease.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleMania 35, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading