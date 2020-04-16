wrestling / News
Mexican Wrestler Black Demon Passes Away From COVID-19 Complications
April 16, 2020 | Posted by
COVID-19 has claimed the life of Mexican independent wrestler Black Demon, according to a new report. Superluchas reports that Roberto Múñoz Carrillo, who used the Black Demon gimmick, died of complications from the novel coronavirus. He was 039 years old.
Black Demon made his debut in 2009 and hailed from Mexicali. He worked independent companies along the west coast of the country and win PPR’s Pendragón Rojo Cop in February.
On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Carrillo.
More Trending Stories
- More NXT Cuts Expected, Main Roster Cuts Believed To Be Done For Now, Producers Furloughed
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Hulk Hogan Reportedly Turning Down Lead Role In The Wrestler, Says Hogan Was Probably Trying to Not Come Off As Broken Down Wrestler
- Amy Weber Discusses Her Photo Being On Japanese Strip Club Flyer & Being Ribbed Backstage In WWE by JBL Over It, Animosity With Carmella
- Serena Deeb, Ace Steel, Kendo Kashin, & More Released, Smiley Not Cut, WWE Confirms Releases of Rusev, Zack Ryder, Maria & Mike Kanellis, Kurt Angle & Many More