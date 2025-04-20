Mexican Wrestling Legend Black Terry Passes Away

Black Terry, a legend of the Mexian wrestling scene who worked with CMLL, IWRG and more, has passed away. IRWG and Riot Lucha Libre both announced on Twitter Sunday morning that Terry, real name Esteban Mares Castañeda, passed away. No word yet on the details of his passing; he was 72 years old.

Terry’s career spanned over 50 years, with his debut coming in February of 1973. He competed for a number of promotions over the course of his career, most notably CMLL where he worked as Guerrero Maya and teamed with Guerrero del Futuro, and IWRG where he had three reigns with the IWRG Intercontinental Welterweight Championship as well as one with the IWRG Intercontinental Tag Team Championship alongside Diablo Jr. I. He held the CMLL Arena Coliseo Tag Team Championship from late 2016 to July of 2017 with Negro Navarro.

Terry had wound down his career in recent years but kept active, most recently competing at CVW Love And Hate in late February where he teamed with Kundra to defeat Terry 2000 and Tormento Jr.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Black Terry. He will be missed.

https://x.com/RiotLucha/status/1913861911919444169