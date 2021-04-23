wrestling

Mexico’s Federacion Wrestling Sets PPV For June

April 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Federacion Wrestling

Federacion Wrestling in Mexico has announced a PPV for June featuring RUSH, Dragon Lee, and more. The company announced on Friday that they will host a PPV during the first month of summer with RUSH, Lee, Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, and Bandido all advertised for the show.

More details about the show are expected to be announced at a press conference to take place next Friday.

