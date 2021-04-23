Mexico’s Federacion Wrestling Sets PPV For June

Federacion Wrestling in Mexico has announced a PPV for June featuring RUSH, Dragon Lee, and more. The company announced on Friday that they will host a PPV during the first month of summer with RUSH, Lee, Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, and Bandido all advertised for the show.

More details about the show are expected to be announced at a press conference to take place next Friday.

Después de año y medio de no estar en México, La Facción más importante del Mundo estará de regreso en nuestro país con grandes SORPRESAS

Sigue todas nuestras redes sociales de Federacion Wrestling porque habrá mas sorpresas de Nivel Mundial.#federacionwrestling pic.twitter.com/CgflVS97iI — Federación Wrestling (@FederacionW) April 19, 2021