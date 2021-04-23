wrestling
Mexico’s Federacion Wrestling Sets PPV For June
Federacion Wrestling in Mexico has announced a PPV for June featuring RUSH, Dragon Lee, and more. The company announced on Friday that they will host a PPV during the first month of summer with RUSH, Lee, Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, and Bandido all advertised for the show.
More details about the show are expected to be announced at a press conference to take place next Friday.
Después de año y medio de no estar en México, La Facción más importante del Mundo estará de regreso en nuestro país con grandes SORPRESAS
Sigue todas nuestras redes sociales de Federacion Wrestling porque habrá mas sorpresas de Nivel Mundial.#federacionwrestling pic.twitter.com/CgflVS97iI
— Federación Wrestling (@FederacionW) April 19, 2021
🟢Federación Wrestilng trae para ti a 3️⃣ de las MÁS GRANDES y cotizadas figuras del momento! 🔥Los LB Penta 0 M y Rey Fénix, y el más buscado, el Bandido. Quienes estarán con nosotros en nuestro primer evento del año con encuentros que no te imaginas. #federacionwrestling pic.twitter.com/JOu890eU7U
— Federación Wrestling (@FederacionW) April 22, 2021
🟢Comunicado para medios de comunicación.🎤💻🎥 #federacionwrestling pic.twitter.com/Ln5ASHo2B3
— Federación Wrestling (@FederacionW) April 23, 2021
