Meyan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander Added to AEW Dynamite

March 15, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Megan Bayne and Kris Statlander for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The two fought on the February 19th episode, which Bayne won. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Street Fight for AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope
* TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Billie Starkz
* Winner Gets International Title Shot at Dynasty: Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Ricochet vs. Mark Davis
* Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander

