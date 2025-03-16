wrestling / News
Meyan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander Added to AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Megan Bayne and Kris Statlander for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The two fought on the February 19th episode, which Bayne won. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Street Fight for AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope
* TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Billie Starkz
* Winner Gets International Title Shot at Dynasty: Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Ricochet vs. Mark Davis
* Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander
THIS WEDNESDAY, 3/19!#AEWDynamite Omaha, NE
LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax
Megan Bayne vs Kris Statlander
Since her debut, @MeganBayne has run amok in the #AEW Women's Division! Can @CallMeKrisStat stop her in their rematch THIS WEDNESDAY? pic.twitter.com/9i2HAymSEu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2025
