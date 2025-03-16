Meyan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander Added to AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Megan Bayne and Kris Statlander for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The two fought on the February 19th episode, which Bayne won. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Street Fight for AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

* TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Billie Starkz

* Winner Gets International Title Shot at Dynasty: Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Ricochet vs. Mark Davis

* Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander