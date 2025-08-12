wrestling / News
MFTs Lay Out Sami Zayn On WWE Raw
August 11, 2025 | Posted by
The MFTs showed up on WWE Raw to take out Sami Zayn. Monday night’s episode saw Zayn face off against Rusev. The match went awry when the Solo Sikoa-led stable came down to ringside and attacked Zayn to cause a DQ before beating him down.
The attack was apparent retribution for Zayn’s win over Sikoa on last week’s Smackdown. As for Rusev, he was taken out by Sheamus post-match, with the two brawling through the crowd.
