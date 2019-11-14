wrestling / News
Mia Yim and Aliyah Busted Open on NXT (Pic)
November 14, 2019 | Posted by
– NXT stars Mia Yim and Aliyah ended up busted open during their matches on Wednesday night’s episode. You can see a pic below of Aliyah below backstage that she posted after being busted open with a kick to the face of Xia Li. Meanwhile, Yim hot busted open after getting a ladder dropkicked into her face by Io Shirai.
Shirai responded to Mick Foley and confirmed that she was okay:
— BOUJEÉ Aliyah (@WWE_Aliyah) November 14, 2019
I’m good, mick 💪 https://t.co/evDQghT4Kp
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) November 14, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Writer Kazeem Famuyide Reflects on Iconic Becky Lynch Moment
- Mustafa Ali Gets His First Name Back, Rusev Comments
- Bruce Prichard on Allegations That Fabulous Moolah Was a ‘Pimp,’ Other Accusations Against Her
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Overruled WCW’s Plan to Put U.S. Title Back on Steve Austin in 1994