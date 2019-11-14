Mia Yim and Aliyah Busted Open on NXT (Pic)

– NXT stars Mia Yim and Aliyah ended up busted open during their matches on Wednesday night’s episode. You can see a pic below of Aliyah below backstage that she posted after being busted open with a kick to the face of Xia Li. Meanwhile, Yim hot busted open after getting a ladder dropkicked into her face by Io Shirai.

Shirai responded to Mick Foley and confirmed that she was okay: