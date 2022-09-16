Mia Yim and Shane Taylor Defend Keith Lee Over Fan Implying He Was Lazy In WWE

A fan on Twitter recently took a shot at Keith Lee, noting that Gunther had changed his physique when he was called to the main roster. According to the fan, Lee “refused” to do this. Lee was eventually released from WWE and went to AEW, where he is one half of the tag team champions with Swerve Strickland.

In response to the fan’s post, both Mia Yim and Shane Taylor defended Lee, with Yim noting that Lee was almost killed by COVID and that hurt his ability to exercise.

She wrote: “When we weren’t sure if he was going to LIVE, the doctors told him if he elevated his heart rate, he could literally die. So working out, even jogging wasn’t an option. But go off about how he chooses to be fat and lazy.

Taylor added: “Keith could literally out perform anybody talking shit, in anything! Right now…folks talking shit can’t hold a candle to anything he’s doing in life and couldn’t put his list of accomplishments together if they had multiple lifetimes.”

