wrestling / News

WWE News: Mia Yim Reveals Her Wrestling Influences, Alexa Bliss Reveals Coffee Order Misspelling, WWE Now Showcases Kevin Owens Heel Turn

April 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mia Yim NXT 102418 WWE NXT Report

– NXT Superstar Mia Yim responded to a fan question on Twitter, and she revealed who her biggest influences were in wrestling. Some of Yim’s choices included Low-Ki, Aja Kong, Gail Kim, Manami Toyota, and Taijiri. You can check out her tweets on the subject below.

– Alexa Bliss shared a photo of her name being misspelled when she went to get coffee. It was written out at “Letzy.” You can check out her tweet below.

– WWE released a new video showcasing Kevin Owens turning on The New Day. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, WWE, WWE Now, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading