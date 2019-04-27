WWE News: Mia Yim Reveals Her Wrestling Influences, Alexa Bliss Reveals Coffee Order Misspelling, WWE Now Showcases Kevin Owens Heel Turn

– NXT Superstar Mia Yim responded to a fan question on Twitter, and she revealed who her biggest influences were in wrestling. Some of Yim’s choices included Low-Ki, Aja Kong, Gail Kim, Manami Toyota, and Taijiri. You can check out her tweets on the subject below.

Homicide, low ki , aja Kong, Gail Kim, Manami Toyota, Taijiri. https://t.co/Rp0RMoY48l — The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 27, 2019

Ahh yes, fujita hayato jr as well. https://t.co/1YwsBjCnB8 — The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 27, 2019

– Alexa Bliss shared a photo of her name being misspelled when she went to get coffee. It was written out at “Letzy.” You can check out her tweet below.

Well that’s one way to spell Lexi 😂 pic.twitter.com/rpYSwPIh4z — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 27, 2019

– WWE released a new video showcasing Kevin Owens turning on The New Day. You can check out that video below.