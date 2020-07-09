NXT News: Mia Yim Shows Off Great American Bash Bruises, Robert Stone Fails to Sign Shotzi Blackheart

– Mia Yim took to Twitter to show off some of the damage she took against Candice LeRae at Great American Bash. Yim posted pics to her account of the bruises she took in the street fight at Wednesday night’s show. You can see the post below, which she captioned with a quote from the late Nipsey Hussle.

LeRae turned out victorious in the match. You can check out our full review of the show here, as well as a clip from the match below:

“We got turned down, we failed, had setbacks, had to start over a lot of times. But we kept going at it. In anybody’s case that’s always the distinguishing factor.” Nipsey Hussle#HBIC #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/9HYXqs0DbR — The HBIC (@MiaYim) July 9, 2020

– WWE posted video of Robert Stone attempting but failing to recruit Shotzi Blackheart for the Robert Stone Brand: