Mia Yim Closes Her Twitter Account After Uproar About Photo With Austin Theory

After a photo of herself and Austin Theory made the rounds on Twitter, Mia Yim openly took issue with the fan outrage that seemingly arose as a result. Ultimately, the WWE star chose to deactivate her Twitter account in the wake of the harassment. According to Wrestling News, one of her last tweets before the deactivation read as follows:

Ok, block button ready to go. Apparently I can’t take pics or get excited about seeing people I haven’t seen in a while. I love my husband and only have eyes for him. Apologies for any disrespect. Men and women can be friends without it being sexual.

You can find screenshots of the original tweets and Yim’s reaction below.

It's Sad I have to do it but I'm deleting this post since people don't know how to act on here at all pic.twitter.com/oWeeQAKEp9 — CrispyWrestling 🎮🎄 (@DakotaKaiEra) December 13, 2022