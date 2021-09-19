wrestling / News

Mia Yim Comments On Speculation About Her Injury Status

September 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mia Yim Mae Young Classic 101018

Mia Yim has taken to social media to comment on speculation about her status after being off WWE TV for the past several months. There has been some speculation online that Yim may be injured and that’s why she hasn’t been on TV since RETRIBUTION’s break-up, but Yim posted to Twitter to shoot that down, keeping it short and simply by writing:

“I’m not injured.”

There’s no word as to whether WWE has any plans for Yim coming up. She has remained active on her YouTube channel, and you can see her latest video continuing her 12 Minutes gameplay below:

