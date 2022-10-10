wrestling / News
Mia Yim Departs Impact Wrestling After End of Contract
October 10, 2022 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that Mia Yim has officially ended her run with Impact Wrestling now that her contract has expired. Yim chose not to extend the deal and is now a free agent.
She made her return to Impact in the spring, singing a short-term deal that ran through Bound for Glory. Since there was no extension, it was up this weekend. The door is said to be open for a return on Impact’s side. Her time there is believed to be positive and she was fine with everyone in the locker room.
