wrestling / News

Mia Yim Departs Impact Wrestling After End of Contract

October 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mia Yim Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Fightful Select reports that Mia Yim has officially ended her run with Impact Wrestling now that her contract has expired. Yim chose not to extend the deal and is now a free agent.

She made her return to Impact in the spring, singing a short-term deal that ran through Bound for Glory. Since there was no extension, it was up this weekend. The door is said to be open for a return on Impact’s side. Her time there is believed to be positive and she was fine with everyone in the locker room.

