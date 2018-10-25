wrestling / News
Mia Yim Discusses Her Path Into Wrestling & Wrestling Keith Lee
Mia Yim had an opportunity to speak with ProWrestlingPost.com prior to her signing with the WWE. They sent out the following highlights…
On Why She Chose Pro Wrestling: “So, I was always involved in sports. Watching wrestling back in the day when it was The Rock, Stone Cold, Lita, Chyna, we would watch as a family. My dad and my sister grew out of it, but I continued to watch it. Then, when I saw Lita and Chyna especially wrestling with the guys, that’s when I knew. I couldn’t play football with the guys, but if I could wrestle with guys I am totally down with that.”
On The Potential Of A Professional Volleyball Career: “I already had it in my head that there wasn’t really a possibility of making the Olympic team. Then, when I started training for wrestling, that’s when I knew I wanted to full on pursue wrestling. I love volleyball, I still play volleyball, but once I started training, wrestling was my passion. I would play offside hitter when I was a player.”
On Wrestling Keith Lee: “We were already friends, so it was easy talking over things. I was overcoming an injury, so I was still having a mental block about doing things. Whether they were high flying moves, suicide dives, things like that, but I knew with Keith I could do whatever. I knew that because he would protect me, he will make sure to keep me safe.”