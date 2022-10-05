Mia Yim Discusses the Influence Gail Kim Has Had on Her Career

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim discussed the influence that Gail Kim has had on her career.

Mia Yim stated on how Kim has helped her career (via WrestlingInc.com), “Honestly, I think my relationship with Gail [Kim], and I put Gail over in every interview, but I can’t help it because I think my relationship with her has definitely changed not just my career, but my life.” She continued, “She is someone that I watched growing up. She was the only Asian wrestler that I saw that could go. I felt her presence, her energy through the TV screen.”

Mia Yim will face Mickie James later this week at Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory 2022. If James loses, she will retire from in-ring competition. The event will be held on Friday, October 7 at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, New York.