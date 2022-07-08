wrestling / News
Impact News: Mia Yim Earns Knockouts Title Shot On Impact Wrestling, Alan Angels Makes Debut
– Mia Yim has a Knockouts Championship match after winning her match on tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Yim defeated Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of tonight’s show to earn a championship match against Jordynne Grace.
After the match, Grace came out and shook hands with her new challenger; you can see some clips from the match below.
Code Blue! @MiaYim #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/JdOfW2e7bR
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2022
.@DeonnaPurrazzo and @MiaYim are giving EVERYTHING they have for a shot at the Knockouts World Championship!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Q0UmAMgDJY
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2022
– AEW alumnus Alan Angels made his debut on tonight’s show, facing off with Mike Bailey in the opening match. Bailey defeated the former Dark Order member to retain his X-Division Championship:
ULTIMA WEAPON! @Alan_V_Angels @SpeedballBailey #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/JKExyHflXM
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2022
