Impact News: Mia Yim Earns Knockouts Title Shot On Impact Wrestling, Alan Angels Makes Debut

– Mia Yim has a Knockouts Championship match after winning her match on tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Yim defeated Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of tonight’s show to earn a championship match against Jordynne Grace.

After the match, Grace came out and shook hands with her new challenger; you can see some clips from the match below.

.@DeonnaPurrazzo and @MiaYim are giving EVERYTHING they have for a shot at the Knockouts World Championship!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Q0UmAMgDJY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2022

– AEW alumnus Alan Angels made his debut on tonight’s show, facing off with Mike Bailey in the opening match. Bailey defeated the former Dark Order member to retain his X-Division Championship: