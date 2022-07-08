wrestling / News

Impact News: Mia Yim Earns Knockouts Title Shot On Impact Wrestling, Alan Angels Makes Debut

July 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Mia Yim Jordynne Grace Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Mia Yim has a Knockouts Championship match after winning her match on tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Yim defeated Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of tonight’s show to earn a championship match against Jordynne Grace.

After the match, Grace came out and shook hands with her new challenger; you can see some clips from the match below.

– AEW alumnus Alan Angels made his debut on tonight’s show, facing off with Mike Bailey in the opening match. Bailey defeated the former Dark Order member to retain his X-Division Championship:

