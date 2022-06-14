Mia Yim Explains Her Decision to Sign With Impact, Not Going With Keith Lee to AEW

– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, Mia Yim discussed her return to Impact Wrestling last month. Yim was asked about not following her husband, Keith Lee, to AEW. Below are some highlights:

Mia Yim on her decision to sign with Impact and not follow Keith Lee to AEW: “Ever since we started dating, it was like, ‘I never wanted to take his moves,’ we never wanted to be a tag team, we wanted to be our own separate brands. Sometimes we’ll do mixed tags or whatever and do things together, but we didn’t wanna be known just for that. We established very early on that we were own brand, we didn’t have to always stay together.”

On people asking her why she didn’t go with Keith Lee: “I always get asked, ‘Why didn’t you go with Keith?’ It’s like, because I’m my own person and I wanna do what I wanna do, you know? [laughs] So, as long as we support each other with whatever it is, we don’t always have to be together!”

Her thoughts on AEW: “Nothing bad to say about AEW but I’m just like, ‘Babe, that is your realm, go and kill it over there. That is your home”. He was super supportive of me going back to IMPACT. I feel that the internet, they want drama, they want the tea and they want to see people be messy! Everybody, especially in wrestling – it’s like high school, so there’s always gonna be drama. But I’m 33 now, I’m too old for that.”