Mia Yim Expresses Thanks to Impact Wrestling for Believing in Her

– As previously reported, wrestler Mia Yim recently finished up her run in Impact Wrestling, and she’s currently a free agent. In a post on her Instagram, Yim showed her thanks to Impact Wrestling, Gail Kim, and Scott D’Amore for believing in her and giving her an opportunity there following her WWE release. She wrote the following in the caption:

“Thank you @impactwrestling @gailkimitsme @scott.damore. You believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself and gave me that passion again. It has been a true privilege being a part of the locker room and working with everyone. I will support and root for everyone’s success! Impact Wrestling will forever hold a special spot in my heart. This isn’t goodbye. Love you all.”