wrestling / News
WWE News: Mia Yim Hypes NXT Match With Charlotte Flair, Wrestling Birthdays, Stock Up
April 28, 2020 | Posted by
– Mia Yim posted to Twitter on Tuesday to promote her match with Charlotte Flair that will take place on this week’s episode of NXT. Yim said of the non-title match:
TOMORROW! Don’t miss possibly one of the biggest matches of my career thus far.. it’s coming full circle, 5 years in the making. Bring the ruckus.. #WWENXT Charlotte flair vs Mia Yim 8pm est on USA. 💪 pic.twitter.com/F4ruiK5f9y
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 28, 2020
– Happy Birthday to Drew Gulak (33) and Alex Riley (39), both of whom are celebrating said birthdays today.
– WWE’s stock closed at $44.37 on Tuesday, up $0.29 (0.66%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.13% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Comments on Nia Jax’s Reputation For Being Unsafe, Says The Buckle Bomb Shouldn’t Be Done
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Jerry Sags Getting Into Legit Brawl With Cameraman, David Arquette Jumping In During the Fight
- Heath Slater Says He Was Burned Out in WWE, Wishes He Had Spoken Up More, Says He Got Tired Of Hearing ‘No’
- Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch Goes On Twitter Rant Over Rumors That She Pawned Her WWE Hall of Fame Ring