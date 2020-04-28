WWE News: Mia Yim Hypes NXT Match With Charlotte Flair, Wrestling Birthdays, Stock Up

– Mia Yim posted to Twitter on Tuesday to promote her match with Charlotte Flair that will take place on this week’s episode of NXT. Yim said of the non-title match:

– Happy Birthday to Drew Gulak (33) and Alex Riley (39), both of whom are celebrating said birthdays today.

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.37 on Tuesday, up $0.29 (0.66%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.13% on the day.