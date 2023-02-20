Mia Yim Weighs In On Being a Member Of The Bullet Club

Mia Yim is a member of the Bullet Club’s WWE wing, and she recently discussed being named part of the group when she allies with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Yim spoke with Fightful for a new interview and talked about how the membership puts her in the “cool kids group.” You can see highlights below:

On being part of the stable: “Uh listen, for years I’ve been following Bullet Club and they were, in my opinion, the cool kids and I never deem myself to be a cool kid so now that I’m a part of the cool kids group… I’ll take it.”

On if Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are official members of The Dollhouse (from TNA) now: “Yes. Yes. I think they would look even better in skirts than me. I mean, [Gallows] is the sex icon of the group, so.”