Mia Yim On How Her Mom Reacted To WWE Giving Her ‘Michin’ Name
February 6, 2023
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mia Yim spoke about getting the name ‘Michin’ on WWE TV and how her mom reacted to it. She previously explained how Michin is the Korean word for crazy and it was something her mom called her.
She said: “I’ve been responding to both, and my mom’s been calling me Michin since I was a kid. My mother’s Korean, so it’s not technically a nickname, but she would always call me and my sister “Michin.’ So now that it’s a thing on WWE, she is so excited. I picked her up yesterday and she was just like, ‘Oh, Michin.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah. I know.’“
