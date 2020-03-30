Mia Yim On Why She Enjoys Intergender Wrestling

In an interview with RondaRousey.com, Mia Yim spoke about why she enjoys intergender wrestling after being a part of matches like that on the independent scene. She’s previously wrestled names like Matt Riddle and Keith Lee, among others. Here are highlights:

On intergender wrestling: “Intergender matches are probably some of my favorites, especially in the indies, because it’s just balls to the wall. It’s a style that is completely different than competing against another female, which some people are for it, others are against it. But it’s like your cup of tea: it either is or it isn’t. For me, I remember the first time I had an intergender match that was kind of viral, and that was my feud with Greg Excellent. Greg pushed me to the point where I knew that I can hang with the boys. I knew that I can be respected and [won’t] be looked at as just a pretty face. I am someone that can also go. My matches with Keith and Riddle were after I broke my leg, so I had low self-esteem, I had low confidence. So stepping in the ring with them and them pushing me to my limit or beyond what I thought was my limit really helped me mentally to get back into the mindset of, “Yeah, I can still do to this. I haven’t lost a step. I can still go.” So, intergender matches to me, I feel like it’s a way for women to express themselves in the ring as athletes, if they’re willing to go that route. It’s my favorite.”

On her favorite wrestlers growing up: “Growing up, The Rock was my all-time favorite. He was amazing on the mic and just had that… He was “electrifying,” as he says. He was definitely someone that, anytime he was on TV, I would be watching. He was one of my favorites. The Hardy Boyz—their style of wrestling was my favorite—Steve Austin. Those are the top people that I definitely would watch as a kid.”

On her philosophy on wrestling: “To me, this is an outlet… You know, whatever story I want to tell or whatever story I want to portray, I love the challenge to see if the crowd will follow me, [for example] if I did things “this way.” Or, “Let me see if the crowd will follow me if I did things the other way.” Storytelling and expressing emotion is what would grab me in a match-up; what I hope for others to feel in my matches is emotion and stories. Because, especially nowadays, there’s so many matches that are just moves, like “Who can do the craziest moves?” and “Who’s the craziest person that could jump off this building?” or whatever. And it’s like, that’s great and all, but then no one’s going to remember that, hell, even a week or two later. To me, people are going to remember if you saw a really good movie, people are going to remember that movie for years, and I want my matches and I want the matches that I enjoy to feel like I’m watching a really good movie.”