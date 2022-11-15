wrestling / News
Mia Yim Picks Up Win on Raw, Joins WarGames Match For WWE Survivor Series
November 14, 2022 | Posted by
Mia Yim has her first win after returning to the ring on Raw, and is now part of the WarGames match for Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, Yim defeated Tamina Snuka.
Damage CTRL tried to recruit Yim for WarGames later in the show, but she instead chose to align with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.
We’ll have an updated lineup for Survivor Series after tonight’s Raw.
It looks like @MiaYim has picked the team she'll be joining at War Games! #WWERAW #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/yk2J2TxWGu
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 15, 2022
Looks like @MiaYim just made her decision ahead of #SurvivorSeries #WarGames!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QbQGdwytzq
— WWE (@WWE) November 15, 2022
