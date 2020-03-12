wrestling / News
Mia Yim Qualifies For NXT Takeover: Tampa Ladder Match (Pics, Video)
Mia Yim has become the second person to qualify for the #1 Contender’s Ladder Match at NXT Takeover: Tampa. On tonight’s episode, Yim defeated Dakota Kai to qualify for the ladder match. She joins Chelsea Green in the match, which takes place at Takeover on April 4th from Tampa. You can check out video below from tonight’s match:
Can you BELIEVE @MiaYim kicked OUT of the Kairopractor?! Dakota can't.#WWENXT @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/8VcBml9DeT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 12, 2020
Contrary to what THIS looks like, it was @MiaYim who stood tall and DEFEATED @DakotaKai_WWE to advance to the No. 1 Contender's #WWENXT #WomensTitle #LadderMatch! @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/pLirVKYv6f
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2020
The #HBIC is #NXTTakeOver: Tampa bound. #WWENXT @MiaYim pic.twitter.com/AQUZqtx9Zu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 12, 2020
.@RaquelWWE’s attempt to lend @DakotaKai_WWE a helping hand quickly backfires. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rFZM9K1GWv
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2020
