Mia Yim Qualifies For NXT Takeover: Tampa Ladder Match (Pics, Video)

March 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mia Yim has become the second person to qualify for the #1 Contender’s Ladder Match at NXT Takeover: Tampa. On tonight’s episode, Yim defeated Dakota Kai to qualify for the ladder match. She joins Chelsea Green in the match, which takes place at Takeover on April 4th from Tampa. You can check out video below from tonight’s match:

