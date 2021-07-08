Mia Yim Reacts to Idea of a Stable With Bayley & Dakota Kai

Mia Yim saw a fan suggestion of teaming her with Bayley and Dakota Kai, and she seems down with the idea. Yim, who hasn’t been in action since the end of last year, saw a fan posting to Twitter to suggest that Bayley put together an alliance with Kai and her. She retweeted it and shared her support as you can see below:

This group thoooo 😍 https://t.co/mK4WTaYp7n — The HBIC (@MiaYim) July 8, 2021

Yim’s last match was a loss to Nikki Cross on the December 28th, 2020 episode of WWE Main Event when she was RECKONING. RETRIBUTION split up in March.