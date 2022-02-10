wrestling / News
Mia Yim Reacts to Keith Lee’s AEW Debut
February 9, 2022 | Posted by
Keith Lee made his debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and Mia Yim took to social media to react. As reported, Lee made his debut as Tony Khan’s signing on tonight’s show. Yim, who is Lee’s wife, posted to Twitter as you can see below:
“That’s my husband #AEWDynamite @RealKeithLee”
As noted, Lee has signed a deal with AEW, which Khan took to Twitter to confirm.
That’s my husband 🥰😍#AEWDynamite @RealKeithLee
— Mia Yim (@MiaYim) February 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- The Briscoes Tell Tony Khan To Make A Decision About A Match With FTR
- WWE Reportedly Wants New ‘Major Attraction’ Match At WrestleMania 38 After Shane McMahon’s Exit
- Note On Randy Orton’s ‘Verbal Cue’ To Shane McMahon Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
- Charlie Haas on There Being a Report He Died After His Concussion, What Motivated His Comeback