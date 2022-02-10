wrestling / News

Mia Yim Reacts to Keith Lee’s AEW Debut

February 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MIa Yim NXT WWE Image Credit: WWE

Keith Lee made his debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and Mia Yim took to social media to react. As reported, Lee made his debut as Tony Khan’s signing on tonight’s show. Yim, who is Lee’s wife, posted to Twitter as you can see below:

“That’s my husband #AEWDynamite @RealKeithLee”

As noted, Lee has signed a deal with AEW, which Khan took to Twitter to confirm.

