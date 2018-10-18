wrestling / News
WWE News: Mia Yim Reacts to Being Signed to NXT, WWE 205 Live Highlights, Team WWE vs. Team NXT In UpUpDownDown
October 18, 2018 | Posted by
– Following last night’s Mae Young Classic, WWE posted the following videos, featuring Triple H telling Mia Yim that she was signed and her reaction…
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE 205 Live….
– Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze and Ruby Riott all showed up at NXT after the tapings on Wednesday, to film for a UpUpDownDown segment featuring Team WWE vs. Team NXT in League of Legends…
UpUpDownDown is hosting a video game thing. WWE vs NXT. 🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/svyDBQ8eLN
— Zack Zimmerman (@DotNetZim) October 17, 2018