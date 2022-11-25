Mia Yim Talks About Rediscovering Her Love Of Wrestling

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Mia Yim shared her thoughts about her WWE release and the aftermath of moving away from the promotion (per Fightful). She also spoke about her time with Impact Wrestling and her concerns about keeping pace with current talent. You can read a couple highlights from Yim and watch the complete interview below:

On her reaction to her initial WWE release: “When that happened, it was very discouraging and disheartening. But it helped that me and my husband, we supported each other, and we had other things to focus on, like the wedding, and we just bought a house, so we were planning on moving right after the wedding. We were very occupied with real-life stuff. It kind of helped me through, and along with just focusing on that aspect, like wrestling kind of took a backseat. It made me realize wrestling isn’t everything. Life still goes on, and to focus on the people you love. I had to really evaluate if I wanted to continue to wrestle because I wasn’t sure if I did. So thankfully I was able to reignite my love for wrestling with the friends of Gail [Kim], Scott [D’Amore], Gisele, being surrounded by great people and being able to go out and kill it, and have that support. At that moment, it was very much like, not only was I not sure if I wanted to do it, but I felt like maybe my time was up, like I’m not as good as I was five, ten years ago. So maybe it’s just time to hang it up.”

On her return to WWE: “So I just needed to find myself in wrestling and see if I could still go with all these new talent, but also the talent that are killing it now, like can I keep up with them? I was able to, and coming back, it was like, ‘Let’s go.’ I have such high respect for Triple H and what he’s done for NXT that I was like I’m ready to go. When I was told, ‘Hey, the boys want you, think they think you could help them out,’ and the fact that I knew them months prior, and AJ years prior, it’s like hell yeah, let’s go. So it was nice to come back to everybody just welcoming.”