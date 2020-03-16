Mia Yim Responds to Fan Who Says She’s Wasting Her Career in NXT

Mia Yim had a strong response to a fan who said she was “wasting her career” by “languishing in NXT.” The fan tagged Yim on Twitter and said that her career is down from her Impact run where she was a Knockouts Champion.

As you can see below, Yim responded, “Wasting my career? I disagree. [I’m] living my dream with my dream job, on [TV] regularly, get to be me, and I get workouts/promo classes/individual training, etc etc. I loved my time at [Impact] with the people there but I’m surely not ‘wasting my career’ living my dream.”