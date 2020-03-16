wrestling / News
Mia Yim Responds to Fan Who Says She’s Wasting Her Career in NXT
Mia Yim had a strong response to a fan who said she was “wasting her career” by “languishing in NXT.” The fan tagged Yim on Twitter and said that her career is down from her Impact run where she was a Knockouts Champion.
As you can see below, Yim responded, “Wasting my career? I disagree. [I’m] living my dream with my dream job, on [TV] regularly, get to be me, and I get workouts/promo classes/individual training, etc etc. I loved my time at [Impact] with the people there but I’m surely not ‘wasting my career’ living my dream.”
Wasting my career? I disagree. Im living my dream with my dream job, on tv regularly, get to be me, and I get workouts/promo classes/individual training, etc etc. I loved my time at impact with the people there but I’m surely not ”wasting my career” living my dream. https://t.co/27935sVhuY
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) March 16, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Sheamus Says Rusev Was Having a Lot of Fun With Lana & Lashley Storyline, Talks Friendship With Rusev
- Alexa Bliss Fires Back at Fan Who Drags Her Over Plastic Surgery
- AEW Still Planning Match For Blood & Guts Advantage On This Week’s Dynamite
- Cody Says ‘We Shouldn’t Hold Back’ When Asked If There Will Be Audience At AEW Dynamite