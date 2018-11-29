Mia Yim Says Being in NXT is a Dream Job Come to Life, Talks Road to WWE

– Mia Yim spoke with WWE.com for a new interview discussing her career leading her into NXT and more. Highlights are below:

On how she’s settling in as a member of NXT: “It’s a dream job come to life, although it doesn’t even feel like a job. I wake up every morning thankful for my life and that I’m able to go into the WWE Performance Center to train. I have tons of friends there, old ones from the independents and new friends that I have made since being on the roster. The work is hard, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

On what attracted her to the sport out of high school: “My parents didn’t like the idea of wrestling just because of the intensity of the sport, along with how some women were portrayed in wrestling at the time — mud matches, etc. I made a deal with my father that I’d make college a priority and graduate if I’m allowed to train and pursue wrestling. I’ve always been a tomboy since I was a kid. I would play football and street hockey with the neighborhood back in California. So, when I first started watching wrestling and saw Lita and Chyna go toe-to-toe with the guys, I knew this was the sport for me.”

On her ethnic background: “I am African American and Korean mix. My father is black, and mother is Korean.”

On her travels in wrestling preparing her for NXT: “Traveling definitely prepared me. I’d never been a fan of traveling, because growing up with my dad, we had to move around a lot for his job. Now being older, I appreciate different places and cultures. I was able to learn different styles — British style in the U.K. or joshi strong style in Japan — and incorporate it in my arsenal. It also helped my body adapt to the road life.”

On her road to NXT: “I was told when I first started wrestling that I’d never make it. I had my first WWE tryout in 2014. It felt like volleyball conditioning with all the cardio work! I felt prepared for it and enjoyed every minute of those three days. I was told “not now,” which motivated me even more to get here. In October 2014, I had a short match against Charlotte Flair. She’s incredible! It was a great learning experience because it was my first time doing any TV work and I developed a friendship with her. I also got to finally meet Natalya, who gave me advice that helps drive me to this day. From 2014 to 2015, I did extra work like being a rosebud for Adam Rose. I got to do that alongside my best friend, Leva Bates. We were able to do a few tryout matches before the shows where we received tips and critiques, so I would try to really absorb everything the coaches and other people watching the matches would tell me.”