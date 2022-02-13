wrestling / News
Mia Yim Says She’ll Start Taking Bookings Again In March
Mia Yim has had a busy February, and she’s noted that she won’t be returning to the ring until March as a result. The WWE alumna, who got married to Keith Lee earlier this month, took to her Twitter to give fans an update on when to expect her back.
Yim wrote:
“To those wondering why I’m not back in the ring yet.. February is a busy month. With the wedding and the move, I decided to not take any bookings until March to focus on getting everything handled at home first. So don’t worry, I’ll see you all in the ring in March #HBIC”
Yim was released alongside Lee, Killer Kross, and more in November.
