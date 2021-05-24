wrestling / News
Mia Yim Says Status of Keith Lee Is ‘Nobody’s Business’
Keith Lee has not been on TV since February, which has led to rumors about his health and why WWE is keeping him off their shows. Lee has yet to comment on why he’s been absent, nothing that he would fight to return. A fan on Twitter tried to get an answer out of Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, which drew a response from Lee’s fiance Mia Yim.
She wrote: “It’s no ones business. Please be patient and let it be.”
It’s no ones business. Please be patient and let it be.
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 24, 2021
