Mia Yim Slams Body Shaming Comments on Piper Niven, More Superstars Tweet Support

– WWE Superstar Mia Yim posted a tweet earlier this week slamming fans for body shaming on social media. As reported earlier, NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven made her debut on Raw last Monday. WrestlingInc.com reports that a number of fans later posted comments on Twitter regarding Piper Niven’s weight following her debut. This later drew responses from Mia Yim and other WWE talents, such as NXT North American Bronson Reed, NXT tag team champions Nash Carter MSK, and Charlotte Flair.

Mia Yim wrote on those social media comments, “The body shaming is disgusting. Y’all bold behind the screens. It costs nothing to be kind.” Bronson Reed later responded, “This happens to me every time I’m on screen, don’t worry about the haters … they can stay hating, we keep shining.”

Nash Carter added, “Bet they can’t be a champion in the WWE and be able to put a dude through a wall. You’re the man.” You can view those tweets below.

Piper Niven debuted on Raw, wrestling and beating Naomi in place of Eva Marie. Marie then took credit for the win. Niven was not named during her appearance, indicating she might be receiving a new ring name for Raw.

