Mia Yim Receives Standing Ovation After NXT Goes Off the Air (Video)

– PWTorch reporter Tom Stoup shared a live video of the fans at Full Sail giving Mia Yim a standing ovation after Ladder Match on last night’s edition of NXT. Yim lost her match against Io Shirai. However, the fans in attendance gave Mia Yim a big ovation after the show went off the air, and she went to embrace her real-life boyfriend, NXT Superstar Keith Lee, on the entrance stage. You can check out that video clip below.

Io Shirai won the match to give her team the advantage going into WarGames. You can check out 411’s recap of last night’s NXT show RIGHT HERE.