Mia Yim Says She’s Still UpUpDownDown Champion Despite WWE Release

She may not be in WWE anymore, but Mia Yim says she’s still your UpUpDownDown Champion. As you likely know, Yim was among the 18 talents released from WWE on Thursday. Yim had been off TV since the RETRIBUTION angle, but had been a regular on the Xavier Woods-run YouTube channel and had held the UpUpDownDown Championship since April when she defeated Tyler Breeze.

Responding to a question as to whether she still held the title, Yim replied on Twitter: