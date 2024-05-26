wrestling / News

Michin in a Bikini, Zelina Vega, Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

May 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Main Event Mia Yim Michin Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos of the week. Some of this week’s picks Legado del Fantasma getting ready for a session at Gold’s gym, Rhea Ripley with her new Xbox, Ilja Dragunov showing why he’s a fire-breathing dragon, Zelina Vega sharing a photo of her new hairstyle, and WWE Superstars enjoying a trip to the Red Sea, including Indi Hartwell, Maxxine Dupri, and Michin Mia Yim, plus more. You can view some of those photos below:

