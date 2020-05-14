Mia Yim Trolls Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae After Last Night’s Segment

As we previously reported, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae had a segment on last night’s episode of NXT in which they seemed to turn their attention to Keith Lee and Mia Yim, which could be their next feud. Yim doesn’t seem bothered and took to trolling the two on Twitter. You can see her posts below.

Dog walk the both of em. https://t.co/Lc0N7dtLBE — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 14, 2020