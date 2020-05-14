wrestling / News
Mia Yim Trolls Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae After Last Night’s Segment
As we previously reported, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae had a segment on last night’s episode of NXT in which they seemed to turn their attention to Keith Lee and Mia Yim, which could be their next feud. Yim doesn’t seem bothered and took to trolling the two on Twitter. You can see her posts below.
Dog walk the both of em. https://t.co/Lc0N7dtLBE
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 14, 2020
#poisonpixie and her lil boy sound mad. #wwenxt pic.twitter.com/r8StYGYzng
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 14, 2020
The Fisher Price way? Pass. https://t.co/Dkx8khkMaO
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 14, 2020
Candace and lilboy couldn’t pick on someone their own size though.. #yimitless #hbic #baskinmyglory #wwenxt pic.twitter.com/BpXF3TUyWO
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 14, 2020
Lol idgaf https://t.co/KSwXO9vPIi
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 14, 2020
