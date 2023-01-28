Mia Yim Is Unclear About Her Royal Rumble Status

Mia Yim isn’t listed as an entrant in the Royal Rumble yet, and she doesn’t yet know if she’s in the match. The Raw star spoke with Wrestling Inc at the Royal Rumble press junket on Friday and said that she has not been told whether she’ll be in the match at this point.

“I am not an official entrant, so I don’t know what’s happening,” Yim told the site. “So I’m just here and seeing what’s going to happen. But I brought my family with me, so whatever happens, it’s going to be a good time.”

WWE has only announced seven of the 30 entrants for the women’s Rumble match at this time. The show takes place tomorrow and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.\