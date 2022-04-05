Mia Yim vs. Maki Itoh Signed for Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland 3

– Prestige Wrestling has announced that Mia Yim will face Maki Itoh at next month’s Roseland 3 event. The card is scheduled for May 28 at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon.

The card will stream live on IWTV. You can view the match announcement and updated lineup below:

* Miyu Yamashita vs. Masha Slamovich

* Biff Busick vs. Jacob Fatu

* Mia Yim vs. Maki Itoh